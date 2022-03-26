Cardi B claims victory in defamation case post sister’s alleged ‘racist’ remarks

Cardi B found her way out of the defamation lawsuit after a New York judge dismissed the claims of insults, assault and battery against the 29-year-old rapper and sister Hennessy Carolina.

According to TMZ, court has ruled out that mentioned ‘insults’ were not directed towards a particular cause but were all general. (via The Mirror)

The judge was of the view that there’s no of proof that Carolina spat at plaintiffs intentionally.

“The judge noted that the plaintiffs had never even alleged that was Hennessy's intent,” the outlet reported.

The Up song-maker was sued in 2020 when Carolina got into tense interaction with a man wearing a hat that featured a political slogan.

Carolina also filmed the argument of her and friends swearing at one another.

When the three people alleged Cardi B, Carolina and friends of threatening behaviour, the rapper shared the video on her Twitter account claiming that they’re being target intentionally.