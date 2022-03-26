Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ditch another celebrity friend

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have reportedly turned their back on another celebrity friend after they moved to California.



British actor, comedian and presenter Jack Whitehall has claimed he has been banned from seeing the royal allegedly because he called him ‘ginger nuts’ at the Royal Variety Performance.

According to reports, Prince Harry has cut his contact with some friends and celebrities since getting married to Meghan Markle in 2018.

Jack, who spends a lot of time near Meghan and Harry in Los Angeles, told the fans this week: 'I think I have been banned because I called him 'Ginger Nuts' at the Royal Variety.'

Jack Whitehall’s remarks come after Prince Harry is alleged to have cut contact with some celebrities and former friends including Usain Bolt since he started dating Meghan Markle, the Daily Mail reported.