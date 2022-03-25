Royal family’s 'cruelty' in India called out by Whoopi Goldberg

File Footage





Whoopi Goldberg blasted the British royal family for its cruel treatment of India and for its history of slavery, demanding that the family apologise, reported The Independent.

The 66-year-old Sister Act star blasted the family on a recent episode of her talk show The View, saying: “We cannot ignore the fact that Britain ran roughshod over India for years… Let us not forget, when we talk about what needs to happen, all the folks that need to apologise.”

Whoopi went on to add: “Listen, this is not new. I suspect Charles, when he was in Barbados [in 2021], had some idea because he went on and apologised as he was releasing the hold that Britain has.”

“So perhaps somebody is listening, and it’s the new group of folks – I don’t know if it’s Charles, William, but one of them is supposed to be the person,” she concluded.

Whoopi’s comments come as Prince William and Kate Middleton tour the Caribbean countries of Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas, where they’ve met several protests demanding reparations for slavery.

Prince William also addressed the protests during his visit, describing the slave trade as ‘abhorrent’, but did not apologise explicitly for his family’s problematic history.