Jennifer Garner gets along well with ex Ben Affleck amid Jennifer Lopez romance

Jennifer Garner is reportedly on good terms with ex Ben Affleck amidst his rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez.

According to Entertainment Tonight, The Adam Project star is ‘understanding’ and being ‘supportive’ of the lovebirds’ relationship.

Garner, who stood beside Affleck for years in his sobriety journey, is glad that her former husband is “doing well all-around.”

The outlet quoted its source, “She just wants what’s best for the kids and for things to be seamless and unproblematic.”

“She wants everyone to be happy and healthy and her kids are always the priority,” the insider added.

JLo and her beau have recently purchased a $55 million Bel-Air estate to accommodate the duo’s families.

Previously, InTouch Weekly reported, “Both of them are ready," a source dished out.

"They're excited, and they know in their heart of hearts that getting married is the right thing."

"Their kids are all on board," the insider said.