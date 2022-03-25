LAHORE: Australian batter David Warner Thursday argued with the on-field umpires and threatened to stop playing unless shown the rulebook during the final Test played at Gaddafi Stadium.



It was the 21st over of the second Australian innings on the fourth day when umpires Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza warned David Warner for playing too much outside the crease in the "danger" area.

The umpires were of the view that it could further affect the area thus helping the spinners on the last day when the visitors would be bowling.

The Australian batter argued with them and said it is his right to play wherever he wanted to and that he has also talked on the matter with Pakistani skipper Babar Azam.

Warner was heard talking to the umpires on a stump mic, "Do you want me to stand and play inside the crease? Show me the rulebook or I won't start batting."

At this, umpire Hassan Raza was heard replying to him saying, "after the game", however, after a delay of about three minutes, the game resumed.

Later, Australian skipper Pat Cummins declared the innings on the fourth day just after the tea break setting a target of 351 for Pakistan to win the Test.

Cricket rule

According to clause 41.15 of the MCC laws under ‘unfair play’, relating to ‘Striker in the protected area’, the striker shall not adopt a stance in the protected area or so close to it that frequent encroachment is inevitable.

If there’s a breach, the umpire is expected to reach out to the square-leg umpire after the ball is dead. The bowler’s end umpire would then:

“Warn the striker that the practice is unfair and indicate that this is a first and final warning. This warning shall apply throughout the innings. The umpire shall so inform the non-striker and each incoming batter.

“Inform the captain of the fielding side and, as soon as practicable, the captain of the batting side of what has occurred.”

Previous incident

David Warner has previously been involved in such an argument when he and Marnus Labuschagne were warned by umpire Aleem Dar during Sydney Test against New Zealand in 2019/20.

The Australian batters were called out by the umpire for running on the protected area.