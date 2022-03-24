Wendy Williams reacts to ex-manager’s legal guardian demand: ‘not fair’

Wendy Williams dropped a scathing video to clap back at her ex-manager Bernie Young's petition to be the TV personality’s legal guardian.
Speaking out about her battle to gain control over bank accounts, Williams dropped a video on Instagram on march 23 to blast her former financial advisor, reported Radar.
"My thing is that I've been asking questions about my money," she said. “When I began asking questions about my money, suddenly Lori Schiller has got no response regarding my money.
“I want my money. This is not fair. And Wells Fargo has no questions and answers," she added.
According to the 57-year-old host’s ongoing lawsuit against her bank, Williams demands "access to any and all accompanying statements.”
Earlier in February, Williams’ lawyer LaShawn Thomas told Page Six, “Wendy wants the world to know that she strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being.”
