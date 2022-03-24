When Anya Taylor-Joy turned to Sarah Jessica Parker for relationship advice

Popular actress Anya Taylor-Joy revealed that she has gone through some ‘horrible’ experiences related to dating and relationships.

In her latest interview with British Vogue, the Queen's Gambit star, 25, said that she's doesn’t feel like she'd be any good at dating ever, if she tried. "I was not a good dater and I'm quite glad to not be," Anya admitted. "I hear stories from my friends and I'm like, ‘God, I would suck at that.'"

However, recalling her past experiences, the model shared that watching episodes of Sex and the City helped her a lot.

The Glass star also told the outlet that she once met Sarah Jessica Parker and discussed her troubling romantic life. "I remember when I met Sarah Jessica Parker, I was going through a horrible break-up, and I went up to her and I was like, ‘I need you to know that I'm watching you and Big and it's giving me hope,'" Anya explained.

"And she was like, ‘That things will work out?' and I said, ‘No! That this will end and I will finally move on!'"

Currently, Anya is dating Malcom McRae of the rock band More since last year. The pair made their romance Instagram official in October 2021. "I've finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading," she told Vogue. "We're basically 80 years old and seven at the same time and it works really well."