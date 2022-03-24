Priyanka Chopra stuns in a gorgeous black saree as she hosts pre Oscar event

File Footage

Priyanka Chopra made heads turn as she donned a gorgeous black saree at the pre Oscar event celebrating the South Asian talent in Hollywood industry.

Rocking her desi attire, The White Tiger star delivered a heartfelt speech at the ceremony.

The Global style icon talked about her early days in the industry revealing how proud she is now that brown people are equally applauded.

The 39-year-old addressed the audience, "When I came here 10 years ago and started looking for work in America, I remember I was at a Golden Globes party and Aziz Ansari and I met at an after party and it was just him and I and we wanted to count how many brown people were in the room and it was just us.”

“And you know it was great, we congratulated each other, encouraged each other and we went out and met everyone else," PC said in her speech.

She went on to express how proud she is of her community, adding, "But today I am not someone else. Today I stand among peers, amongst colleagues, amongst south Asian excellence."

"And I have goosebumps, I am emotional, it makes me very proud," the new mommy concluded her speech.

Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, Anjula Acharia, Bela Bajaria, Maneesh K. Goya and Shruti Ganguly were the co-hosts at the event beside Priyanka.



