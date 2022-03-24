Angelina Jolie says she's thinking of Afghan girls shut out of school

 
Angelina Jolie says she's thinking of Afghan girls shut out of schools

By Web Desk
March 24, 2022
Angelina Jolie on Wednesday raised her voice for Afghan girls who have been deprived of education.

Taking to Instagram, the Hollywood superstar said, "Today the school year starts in most of Afghanistan. But the Taliban authorities have now said that all girl's secondary and high schools will be suspended indefinitely."

She added, "Most have been closed for eight months already in many Afghan provinces. Thinking of all the bright brilliant Afghan girls shut out of school."

