Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian to have a baby soon: Comedian's mom says 'yayyyy!'

Pete Davidson's mom is over the moon to know that 'Kim Kardashian will be pregnant with his child by the end of the year.'

Pete' mother, Amy Davidson, expressed her utter joy at the thought of her son having a baby with Kim Kardashian one day. Her excitement suggest as she wants the comedian to have a baby a the reality star.

"She [Kim] will be pregnant with his child by the end of the year. @amyymarie118," a fan commented Tuesday on an Instagram photo of Davidson and Kardashian locking lips in a car, making sure to tag Amy’s account:.



Pete Davidson’s mom responded to the comment with enthusiasm, simply writing, "yayyyy!"

Another fan, @ariana826, then responded with several hearts and lips emojis.

The comedian's mom is quite active on Instagram and even posts several snaps with her son. Earlier this month, she proudly gushed over Pete on National Sons Day, writing, “I couldn’t be more proud of the man you are today! Love you more."

Kim Kardashian recently expressed her feelings about Pete Davidson while making an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying: "It feels good. I think it’s just in life, like no matter what it is, I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy, and I went for it."

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's romance is heating up as the mum-of-four went Instagram-official earlier this month and shared snaps of them cozying up to each other. The celebrity pair's fans are also speculating about their future life.