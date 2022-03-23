Kate Middleton and Prince William receive flak from Meghan Markle's pal over their photos

Royal biographer Omid Scobie has tried to blame diversity in the Palace for photos of Prince William and Kate Middle greeting Jamaican fans in front of a fence.

Photos from The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's highly anticipated first day showed the royal couple laughing and joking with young Jamaicans watching the football match from behind a fence. Crowds gathered and some sat on top of small buildings as they tried to get a glimpse of the Royals.

But royal experts quickly pointed to photos being tightly cropped from a football field surrounded by mesh railings. They also showed England footballer Raheem Sterling posing for similar shots with the fans after appearing on the pitch with the Royals yesterday.

Meghan's friend and Royal biographer Omid Scobie blasted the couple's staff, saying: 'I do wonder what the hell palace organisers were thinking with some of yesterday's photo moments.

'The planning and recon that goes into every step of these engagements is next level, so how did no one think to avoid certain imagery?'

The author, who co-wrote Finding Freedom, added on Twitter: 'This is why diversity on a team matters.'

Scobie's latest outburst comes as Kate Middleton and Prince William posed for smiling selfies and were met with chants of 'we love you, we love you' on their first day in Jamaica.

Royal editor and host of the Pod Save The Queen podcast Russell Myers posted: 'For all the commentary from tightly cropped pictures of William & Kate saying hello and shaking hands to people standing behind a metal fence, which was actually on a football field after a game, here is Raheem Sterling in the same place doing the same thing yesterday.'



He added: 'I don't know where to start with this…. Incredibly disappointing manipulation and absolute distortion of facts, supplemented by a completely perverse take which I still can't get my head around.'