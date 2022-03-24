Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers are ‘rebuilding’ their relationship: reports

File Footage

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are reportedly trying to get back together and give their relationship another chance.

An insider spilled the beans to E! News, "They've been spending a lot of time together and are happy with where things are."

"They haven't had a lot of down time and have been travelling all over seeing friends and visiting different cities. They don't stay in one place for long," the insider added.

The source further continued that even though it seems like The Fallout actor and the football star are back together but the couple is not putting pressure on defining their status.

“They aren't getting too far ahead of themselves, but they are very much enjoying this time together," the source stated.

Now that Aaron has a break from NFL season and Woodley has break between her acting projects, "They can really focus on rebuilding their relationship," the insider concluded.

The couple announced their break up last month after being engaged for a year. However, rumours started pouring in within a month of their split that the couple has get back together.

They have even attended a friend’s wedding together and have been spotted showing affection to each other some days ago at a winery.



