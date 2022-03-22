Kanye West shouldn’t perform at Coachella: Petition garners 26,000 signatures

Kanye West's upcoming performance at Coachella is facing massive backlash from fans for his 'concerning' social media attacks at Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, and others.

The snub's speculations are due to the fans' petition on Change.org calling out the event’s organisers for giving the rapper, who now goes as Ye, a platform despite his disrespectful posts on Instagram.

“We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now,” the petition read. (Reported by Billboard)

“No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well. Most recently, he has been threatening actual bodily harm on others. This is ridiculous that he is allowed to freely do this,” it added.

“Coachella (along with other brand names that are still working with him) should be ashamed of themselves and should not be giving him any more of a platform,” the petition demanded.

As reported by the outlet, the petition has so far secured around 26,000 signatures.

This came after the 44-year-old hip-hop star was barred from performing at this year’s Grammys for his racial slur and indecent remarks.