Priyanka Chopra bags a role in Anthony Chen's adaptation of Secret Daughter

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra has landed another major project in Hollywood after just signing Ending Things alongside Anthony Mackie.



The Matrix Resurrections actor has reportedly secured a coveted role in Anthony Chen's next directorial venture, based on Shilpi Somaya Gowda’s novel Secret Daughter .

The actress will also star alongside American actor Sienna Miller. However, Shruti Ganguli is gearing up to adapt the novel for the upcoming movie as confirmed by Deadline.

The media outlet has also detailed the plot of the movie. The novel offers an intriguing story through the eyes of two women interconnected by a child.

However, the story revolves around parallel storylines taking place in San Francisco and India. Among the two lead characters, Kavita, a poor lady in India is faced with the tough decision of saving her newborn daughter’s life by giving her away.

Simultaneously, Somer a woman from San Francisco, discovers that she may never be able to have children. Eventually, Asha, a kid adopted from a Mumbai orphanage, brings the two together.

Secret Daughter is an emotional novel that is likely to provide some outstanding performances from both Chopra and Miller, whose acting prowess is unrivalled.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections alongside Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. The actress will be next seen in Citadel, a series by the Russo Brothers that also co-stars Richard Madden which is slated to release this year.

Apart from Hollywood projects, Priyanka has also signed on to a Bollywood film titled Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.