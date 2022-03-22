Simon Cowell recalls school teachers told him he’d be ‘terrible at work’

Simon Cowell is proving his school teachers wrong with huge success as the America's Got Talent judge gears up to make his next multimillion dollar animate film Sing.

During his exclusive conversation with The Sun, the 62-year-old TV producer reflected that he didn’t has it easy as he got emotional to appreciate how far he’s come after ’awful’ stay at school.

“It’s very difficult to put it into words because I was so awful in school,” he said.

“All my teachers said to me I’ll be terrible when I go to work,” Cowell continued. “So, to see a show [poster] of mine on this massive building in Vegas it’s honestly incredible.

“None of these things are easy, because most of the projects we’ve ever done including Got Talent, you’re always told. 'No. It will never work… blah blah blah…"Cowell expressed.

“So, you've just got to be persistent. If I really am passionate about something, I just keep going until I can wear somebody down. That’s kind of what I do,” he noted.

Cowell also wished his parents were still alive to witness his success. “They would’ve been so proud because I was talking to them when I was a kid about things I’d do in Vegas,” he added. They knew how much it meant to me so yeah, it’s everything.”