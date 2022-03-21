Queen Elizabeth ‘beefing up security’ ahead of retirement

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly been stepping up security around her with a number of new security upgrades at her estates as she gets ready to retire, reported Express UK.
According to reports, the 95-year-old monarch, who has also been struggling with limited mobility, has gotten new CCTV cameras, new security gates, and state-of-art intercom systems in a bid to beef up her security.
The Queen reportedly plans to spend more time at her Balmoral estate, particularly at the Craigowan Lodge located a mile away from Balmoral Castle where she would spend summers with late husband Prince Philip.
As such, the estate is seeing significant upgrades, with The Sun reporting that a ‘ring of steel’ has been set up around the property.
In addition to previously mentioned security level-ups, the upgrades also include a police entry point and road cameras. Plans to prevent unauthorised vehicles and tourists from getting close to the cottage are also underway.
Meghan Markle’s attitude at the Windsor Castle reportedly forced Queen Elizabeth to give her an earful
Prince Harry’s donations to help Ukrainians were belittled over Queen's subtle efforts by royal expert
‘West Side Story’ star Rachel Zegler shared Oscars snub news with her fans on Instagram
Anushka Sharma congratulated Sonam Kapoor on her pregnancy
BIGBANG is returning after a four-year-long break
They said, “It was an incredible experience to see first hand how this world famous chocolate was made - using all...