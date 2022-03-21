Queen Elizabeth ‘beefing up security’ ahead of retirement

File Footage





Queen Elizabeth has reportedly been stepping up security around her with a number of new security upgrades at her estates as she gets ready to retire, reported Express UK.

According to reports, the 95-year-old monarch, who has also been struggling with limited mobility, has gotten new CCTV cameras, new security gates, and state-of-art intercom systems in a bid to beef up her security.

The Queen reportedly plans to spend more time at her Balmoral estate, particularly at the Craigowan Lodge located a mile away from Balmoral Castle where she would spend summers with late husband Prince Philip.

As such, the estate is seeing significant upgrades, with The Sun reporting that a ‘ring of steel’ has been set up around the property.

In addition to previously mentioned security level-ups, the upgrades also include a police entry point and road cameras. Plans to prevent unauthorised vehicles and tourists from getting close to the cottage are also underway.