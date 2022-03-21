Chris Hemsworth’s hilarious note for twin boys leaves fans in stitches

Chris Hemsworth wished his twins Sasha and Tristan on their eighth birthday last night with a hilarious social media wish.
Taking to Instagram, Thor star Hemsworth shared an adorable throwback photo of his twin boys who were spotted wearing outfits inspired by their dad's Marvel alter-ego.
The twins also posed with little hammers just as Thor in the movie.
The Extraction actor wrote a tongue-in-cheek caption for the birthday note, “Happy 8th birthday to my boys!”
“If you are asking if they are allowed to wear any other super hero outfits besides Thor the answer is no,” Hemsworth quipped.
Take a look here:
Meanwhile, admirers left laughing and heart emojis in the comments section.
One of the commentator wrote, “Mini thors are the best thing I have seen today.”
Meghan Markle’s attitude at the Windsor Castle reportedly forced Queen Elizabeth to give her an earful
Prince Harry’s donations to help Ukrainians were belittled over Queen's subtle efforts by royal expert
‘West Side Story’ star Rachel Zegler shared Oscars snub news with her fans on Instagram
Anushka Sharma congratulated Sonam Kapoor on her pregnancy
BIGBANG is returning after a four-year-long break
They said, “It was an incredible experience to see first hand how this world famous chocolate was made - using all...