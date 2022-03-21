Chris Hemsworth’s hilarious note for twin boys leaves fans in stitches

Chris Hemsworth’s hilarious birthday note for twin boys leaves fans in stitches. See pic

Chris Hemsworth wished his twins Sasha and Tristan on their eighth birthday last night with a hilarious social media wish.



Taking to Instagram, Thor star Hemsworth shared an adorable throwback photo of his twin boys who were spotted wearing outfits inspired by their dad's Marvel alter-ego.

The twins also posed with little hammers just as Thor in the movie.

The Extraction actor wrote a tongue-in-cheek caption for the birthday note, “Happy 8th birthday to my boys!”

“If you are asking if they are allowed to wear any other super hero outfits besides Thor the answer is no,” Hemsworth quipped.

Take a look here:





Meanwhile, admirers left laughing and heart emojis in the comments section.

One of the commentator wrote, “Mini thors are the best thing I have seen today.”