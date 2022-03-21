Prince Harry’s efforts for Ukraine called ‘crass’, Queen's subtle support lauded

File Footage





Prince Harry’s efforts to help the Ukrainian cause as the country fights Russian invasion has been labelled ‘crass’ by a royal commentator, with Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton’s subtle show of support being lauded instead.

The Duke of Sussex was labelled a ‘joke’ by royal commentator Karren Brady of The Sun, who lashed out at the prince for living in the US and assuming the role of a ‘moral guardian’.

“At a time when war is raging in Ukraine, His Royal Wokeness has become something of a laughing stock,” Brady wrote in her latest piece.

She went on: “We have seen the actions of truly inspirational people in the past few days. The family Harry dumped have shown their subtle — but powerful — support for the brave Ukrainians…”

Brady called Harry and wife Meghan’s efforts to provide relief to Ukrainians, which included several donations, as ‘crass’ while praising the Queen and Kate Middleton for “carefully choosing flowers and clothes that represent the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag.”

The royal expert then slammed Harry’s promotional video for the upcoming Invictus Games in the Netherlands in which he was seen in an all-orange outfit, writing: “From a man who decided that his new job was to be a moral guardian, playing fancy dress right now makes him seem completely out of touch.”

Brady’s fierce criticism also included remarks such as “Prince Harry only has himself to blame for becoming a joke because of the choices he made,” and, “He wants to be seen as a caring crusader but he has lost touch with one of the most significant characteristics of being royal and that is dignity.”