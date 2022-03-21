Why Prince George, Charlotte and Prince Louis will be ‘very jealous’ of Kate Middleton, Prince William?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are currently in Belize, visited a chocolate farm to learn how it is made.



The royal couple also tried their hands at grinding chocolate beans.

Kate and Prince William also enjoyed dipping tortilla chips into the liquid chocolate and later tried hot chocolate, too.

Kate Middleton joked over it, saying “I think our children will be very jealous.”

They also shared adorable photos from the farm and said, “This is Julio, a master in chocolate making with his family and he’s just given us a tour of their cocoa plantation farm here in southern Belize.”

“It was an incredible experience to see first hand how this world famous chocolate was made - using all organic products, all grown on their land or nearby.”



