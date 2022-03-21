Sonam Kapoor confirms she is pregnant with her first baby

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has confirmed she is pregnant with her first baby with husband Anand Ahuja.



The Neerja actress and Anand announced the good news on Instagram, saying, “We can’t wait to welcome you.”

They said in a joint post: “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you” followed by numerous heart emojis.

Sonam and her husband also announced that the baby will be coming this fall 2022.