Prince George, sister Charlotte following in footsteps of Prince William, Harry at school

Prince George and his sister Princess Charlotte are following in the footsteps of their father Prince William and uncle Prince Harry at school.



Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children do not use their royal names at school, it has been disclosed.

According to reports, Prince George, 8 and Princess Charlotte 6, use the non-royal names in an attempt to be just like their classmates and fit in at school.

According to Express UK, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest son goes by his non-royal name George Cambridge while, Charlotte is simply known as Charlotte Cambridge.

Prince George’s full name is George Alexander Louis and his official title is His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge.

Similarly, Charlotte's full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, and her official title is Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge.

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and Prince Harry also followed the same rule while at school.

They used their father Prince Charles' title - Wales - as their surname.