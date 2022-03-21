Prince Harry lauded for his dedication to Afghanistan

Prince Harry has been praised for his dedication to Afghanistan by the directors of "Three Songs For Benazir", a short documentary nominated for an Oscar.

According to Gulistan and Elizabeth Mirzaei, they spoke to the Duke of Sussex last week.

Taking to social media the couple shared a picture of their online conversation with the Duke of Sussex and wrote, "We had the honor and privilege to speak with Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex about our film THREE SONGS FOR BENAZIR."

They said, "Prince Harry's love, and dedication to Afghanistan is truly inspiring and we are so grateful to have had the opportunity to share our story with him."

"Three Songs for Benazir" takes place in a refugee camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. The film, nominated for an Academy Award, is directed by Elizabeth and Gulistan Mirzaei.