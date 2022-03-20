Kim Kardashian trolled over $375 demand for used pair of sandals

Kim Kardashian landed in hot waters when she put on an add to resell a pair of Yeezy sandals at a price of $375.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum posted an add to resell the footwear on the Kardashian Kloset – a site where Kardashian and her family resell clothes.

Taking to Reddit, fans starting trolling the SKIMS founder for trying to make money from the products she supposedly received for free, as reported by The Mirror.

One fan pointed out, “Not Kim out here selling her Yeezy sandals... I can't lmao.”

"Especially because she gets most of this stuff for free to begin with. Most people I know give their used clothes to charity, not sell them for full price or more,” another user expressed.

“Selling stuff you’ve gotten for free when you’re already a “billionaire” is so GROSS lmao. I’m lucky enough to get some nice free shit as part of my job and even I couldn’t imagine selling it,” a third wrote.