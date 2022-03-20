Prince Harry ‘uncomfortable’ with Meghan Markle’s ‘celeb lifestyle’

File Footage





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had some ‘tensions’ brewing between them owing to the difference between their ‘brand images’, a royal expert recently claimed.

Talking to Express UK, Pauline Maclaran, the professor for marketing at Royal Holloway, University of London, dissected the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s chemistry as a ‘power couple’, noting that the difficulties between them are ‘evident at key moments.’

Talking about their lives before marriage, Maclaran noted: “Individually, they have had very different brand images.”

“Meghan’s brand was oriented around her as a minor Hollywood celebrity associated with the Suits brand,” said Maclaran, adding that “Prince Harry was embedded in the Royal Family brand.”

She went on to explain: “The mix of these different brand cultures is bound to create tensions at times and certainly did when Meghan tried to be a working royal during their time in England.”

Maclaran also studied Prince Harry and Meghan’s recent appearance at the NAACP Image Awards, where she says the duke appeared ‘wooden’ as compared to the duchess.

“Harry’s unease reflected the difference between the brands with which the husband-and-wife pair were familiar, and that he is not yet comfortable with Hollywood celebrity culture,” Maclaran concluded.