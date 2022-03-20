Ananya Panday details the struggles of handling stress, work pressure

Bollywood diva Ananya Panday is currently basking in the success of her latest film, Gehraiyaan.



Amid all, the Liger actor touched upon about a lot of things and one of them was about the way she handles work pressure and stress in her recent interview.

Speaking with ETimes, the 23-year-old actor revealed that she is not a pro at managing stress and pressure. She takes pride in being a very chilled-out person.

She went on to say that there are times when she tries to detach herself by spending time with family and friends and ground herself in the real world.

The actress quipped that she enjoys doing things that make her happy and taking out time for herself. Ananya said just because actresses portray so many different parts, they forget to take care of themselves therefore she makes an effort to do so as often as she can.

On the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Liger with South superstar Vijay Deverakonda. And she also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.