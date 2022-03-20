Zendaya to play a 'prominent role' in ‘Dune’ sequel, confirms director Denis Villeneuve

Sci-fi adventure film Dune managed to earn second most nods in the 2022 Oscars. While fans are excitedly waiting for the sequel, director Denis Villeneuve has confirmed that actress Zendaya will be reprising her role in upcoming Dune: Part 2.



In an interview with Variety, Villeneuve said that Euphoria star will have a larger part in Dune: Part 2 than she did in the previous picture.

The adaptation of Frank Herbert's classic science fiction book by writer/director Villeneuve featured star cast including Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, and others.

Discussing on the Spider-Man: No Way Home actress’ character development in the film, he said that Zendaya's character, Chani, will have a more prominent role in Dune 2 than in the first film.

"For Zendaya, I will say Part One was a promise. I know that we saw a glimpse of her in Part One, but in Part Two, she'll have a prominent part. We will follow Timothée and Zendaya on their adventures in the desert," Villeneuve said.

Based on the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert, Dune follows the life of a young man Paul (played by Timothee Chalamet) as he leaves his home planet of Caladan to travel to the harsh desert world of Arrakis with his family. Dune: Part 2 is expected to release on October 20, 2023.