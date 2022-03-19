Jessica Chastain may skip the Red carpet at Oscars 2022: Here’s why

Jessica Chastain disclosed that she ‘may skip’ the red carpet at this year’s Academy Awards in an effort to show support to the makeup team of her movie The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

The 355 actor wants to be there for her makeup team to applaud them as they are nominated in the Best Makeup category.

"I will absolutely be present when the makeup category is being called, and if that means I'm not doing press on the red carpet or ABC or whatever it is, then so be it,” the 44-year-old actor said as per People.

The actor explained, "The most important thing for me is to honour the incredible artisans who work in our industry.”

“So much attention is on the actors, we're like the face in some ways, because you go to a movie and you see us,” Jessica added.

She continued, “A lot of people don't understand how beyond an actor a performance is. Look at this incredible makeup team, Tammy Faye goes through three decades."

In order to simplify the prestigious event, the Oscars will start an hour early to present eight award categories before the show starts including Best Makeup and Hairstyling.