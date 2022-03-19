Victoria Beckham and her husband David look elegant on lunch date in London

Legendary footballer David Beckham and his fashion designer wife Victoria Beckham put on a stylish display during a lunch date in London on Friday.



The celebrity couple made a stylish exit after enjoying dinner at the private members' club Oswald's in London, looking gorgeous in stylish outfits.

The former Spice Girls member stunned in an all-black ensemble as she layered a double breasted wool coat over a flowing midi dress. She wore sunglasses to elevate her look.

The 47-year-old fashionista carried a bright green weaved leather bag and added height to her frame with some stiletto heeled boots.



Victoria was followed closely by her handsome husband David, 46, who looked as suave as ever as he rocked a checked brown suit.



The footballer teamed his suit with a pale blue pinstripe shirt and opted to go tieless for the occasion, completing his look with a pair of patent tan brogues.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's outing comes after the footballer looked dapper trying on suits on Monday ahead of his son Brooklyn's nuptials to Nicola Peltz which are taking place on April 9.