Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker buy joint birthday present for Rob Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made her brother Rob Kardashian’s birthday extra special with their joint gift.

On Thursday, Rob, who leads a low-key life away from spotlight, celebrated his 35th birthday, the Poosh founder and Blink -182 drummer gifted him an all-black BMX brand bike worth $800 as his birthday present.

“Happy Birthday @robkardashianofficial,” Barker, 46, captioned a picture of the gift on his Instagram Story Thursday.

A small note placed on the handlebars of the bike read, “Happy birthday Rob! We love you!” and it was signed from Kourtney, 42, and Barker.

Rob celebrated his big day while surrounded by loved ones. At his Batman-themed birthday party, he had a cake inspired by the most recent installment of the film, starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz.

Kourtney also shared a small glimpse of the cake on her IG story.

Meanwhile, Barker and Kourtney, who got engaged in October 2021, revealed that they are working on having a baby together in the trailer of Hulu’s upcoming reality show, The Kardashian.

Kourtney shares shares three children with ex Scott Disick: sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9. While Barker shares two kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler: son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16.