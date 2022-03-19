Benzino ends rift with Eminem to save daughter Coi Leray from ‘negativity’

Benzino and Eminem’s decades-long rift has finally reached its climax as the 56-year-old publically announced to have found peace with the Rap God rapper.

Taking to Twitter, Benzino wrote, “To all @Eminem fans & Stans all over the world, the beef is officially over.”

"I’m letting y’all know I have no hate towards any of his fans & recognize his contributions to Hip Hop. He truly is apart of the culture & 1 of the best to rock the mic regardless of his color,” he added.

“I realize that me going back and forth with his fans is not good for the culture, my spirit, my legacy and most important, my beautiful, talented daughter Coi Leray,” he talked about the 24-year-old rapper.

“I don’t want any negativity from me affect her dream. This is truly over. God Bless All,” his tweet read.



