Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to anger Queen Elizabeth with THIS move

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will likely to anger Queen Elizabeth II as the royal couple is expected to present the Best Picture award at the Oscars next week after pulling out of Prince Philip's memorial service.



According to a report by the Sun, Meghan and Harry, who moved to California after stepping down as senior royals, were approached by the organizers at the end of last year and were urged to present an award at the next week’s Oscars.

The Sun, citing a US source, reported Harry and Meghan were also first approached two years ago for the ceremony but politely declined.

The report claims, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘are being lined up to present the Best Picture Oscar' next week despite both pulling out of Prince Philip's memorial service in London on March 29.

The Oscars, presented by Amy Schumer, will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 27.