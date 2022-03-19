Kanye West to replace Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson on space flight?

Kanye West’s fans have urged him to replace his former wife Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson on space trip after the comedian cancelled his flight to outer space on Blue Origin.



The Blue Origin, the space company owned by Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos, took to official Twitter and announced, “Blue Origin's 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29. Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission. We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days.”

Shortly after the news broke out, the Donda singer’s fans took to social media to beg for him to be the sixth member to join the NS-20 crew on this mission.

One fan shared the Blue Origin tweet and said: “Kanye West +1, Pete -1”.

Another asked: “Did Kanye buy the entire trip?”

The 28-year-old star of Saturday Night Live has been in the news recently because of his relationship with Kim Kardashian.