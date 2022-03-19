Prince William and Kate Middleton leave YouTube channel neglected?

Prince William and Kate Middleton have failed to hit one million subscribers on YouTube 10 months after the royal couple launched their channel on the video sharing website.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge launched their YouTube channel last year.

The videos posted by the couple have reached 5 million views.

The couple has shared as many as 19 videos ever since they launched their channel.

Kate and William have not received the kind of response to their YouTube channel they did on their Instagram and Twitter accounts as the couple has not put enough time and efforts into their channel required for its growth.

Their channel is subscribed by only half a million people.