Matt LeBlanc went behind Friends co-stars’ back with ‘Joey’: source

File Footage

Matt LeBlanc’s alleged betrayal with his spinoff series Joey will be one of the topics that Matthew Perry is going to talk about in his upcoming memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.



The Odd Couple star will talk about the deceive he faced from his former co-actor in the famous comedy sitcom Friends, who played the iconic character of Joey Tribbiani.

Perry will throw the light on events that went after the show’s finale as LeBlanc went behind everybody’s back by launching own spinoff series, as per a report.

A source informed OK! Magazine that 52-year-old actor will be “very frank” about the spinoff in his autobiography.

“Matt is in for a rude awakening,” the insider said. "The full story of that betrayal hasn’t been told yet, and Matthew is not going to pull any punches.”

The insider continued, “It’s been 18 years, but the Joey thing still stings Matthew and the other cast members because it was the only time one of them went behind everybody else’s back and tried to break up the act.”

“Matthew didn’t bring it up on the reunion last year, but he’s ready to set the record straight and isn’t going to hold back,” the source added.

The duo shared the screen in the comedy show with David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow.