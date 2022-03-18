MQM-P, PML-Q present 'minus' PM Imran Khan formula to save PTI govt

PTI allies MQM-P and PML-Q Thursday presented a "minus- Imran Khan" formula to save the incumbent government ahead of voting on the no-confidence motion against the premier.



MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, during an interview in Geo News' programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath", said, in the light of current developments, he thinks there was no chance for PM Imran Khan to stay in the office any longer.

"But there are other options that [PTI] can opt for," the ex-federal minister said.

Siddiqui said after it had come to light that 24 PTI MNAs were residing in Sindh House, it was "very difficult" for the prime minister to survive the vote of no-confidence.

Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema (left), Prime Minister Imran Khan (centre), and MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui (right). — APP/AFP/Twitter/File

“After today’s events government’s survival is difficult. PTI government can survive but the prime minister’s survival is unlikely,” Siddiqui said.

The MQM-P leader expressed regret over the development, as he noted that other democratic ways could have been used to tackle the situation. He added that the government would not be able to survive if the situation remains like this.

Speaking on the same show after Maqbool, PML-Q leader and Federal Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema endorsed the MQM-P leader's views.

"Instead of opting for a new adventure, the prime minister should select a member from within the PTI who will be acceptable to all," the PML-Q leader — whose party is an ally in Punjab and the Centre — said.

"He has time till the [National Assembly votes on the] no-confidence motion," Cheema said.

During the show, both the leaders also agreed against imposing the governor's rule in Sindh — an idea floated by Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed after it emerged that around 24 PTI MNAs were residing in Sindh House.

According to sources, PTI members who have currently "sought refuge" at the Sindh House include Raja Riaz, Nawab Sher Waseer, Rana Qasim Noon, Ghaffar Wattoo, Noor Alam Khan, Riaz Mazari, Basit Bukhari, Khawaja Sheraz, Ahmad Hasan Dehar, Nuzhat Pathan, Ramesh Kumar, and Wajeeha Qamar.

Sources added that a list containing the names of the MNAs staying at the Sindh House has been sent to PM Imran Khan.

With the NA Assembly session for voting on the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan just days away, the government is trying to woo its allies for supporting it during the voting.

The Opposition is also attempting to cajole the PTI allies and seeking to break the government alliance in the lower house — by holding back-to-back meetings with them.

PM Imran Khan has said that he is ready for everything that the Opposition plans to throw his way — but he has also intensified meetings with allies ahead of the no-trust motion session.

The government's ally in the Centre, the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), has assured PM Imran Khan of complete support ahead of the no-trust motion, while other allies — BAP, MQM-P, and PML-Q — are still indecisive.