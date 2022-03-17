Kate Middleton broke 121-year-old royal tradition: Throwback

File Footage





Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, once broke a 121-year-old royal traditional while celebrating St Patrick’s Day back in 2016, reported Express UK.

While both Kate and husband, Prince William, attended the St Patrick’s Day parade with the 1st Battalion of the Irish Guards on Thursday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started, there was once a time when the Duchess broke royal code.

As per royal tradition, a female member of the royal family presents a traditional gift of sprigs of shamrock to officers and guardsmen who then distribute them across their ranks.

The tradition began with Queen Alexandra in 1902, with the Queen Mother then taking the baton. Princess Anne then followed and now the responsibility lies upon Kate.

However, in 2016, the Duchess broke this 121-year-old tradition, opting to stay home instead of attending the parade!

Kate, who started performing the duty 2012, stayed in Norfolk with children Prince George and Princess Charlotte in 2016, while husband William handed out the sprigs on her behalf.

While her absence left soldiers disappointed, Company Sergeant Major Card Laverty assured that they were “conscious that she has family commitments.”