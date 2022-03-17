Prince William won’t visit Harry during upcoming US tour. Here’s why

File Footage





Prince William and wife Kate Middleton are gearing up for an upcoming visit to the United States, however, chances of them reuniting with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are low, reported Express UK.

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will soon be flying out to the US to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Ceremony and many royal fans have been anticipating for them to meet up with the Sussexes once there.

A source even told Heatworld: “They (Harry and Meghan) want to build bridges with William and Kate, introduce the kids to their cousins, and show them in person what their life is like in America.”

However, those dreams may not come to fruition, with royal expert Neil Sean saying that due to ‘security’ concerns, the Cambridges will not be staying with Harry and Meghan.

“They could not, of course, stay there,” Neil told Woman & Home, adding that Kate and William are used to Kensington Palace’s 24/7 policing.