Hrithik Roshan’s mother heaps praises on Saba Azad’ s captivating post

Hrithik Roshan's mom Pinkie Roshan lavished praise on Saba Azad after she shared two photos of herself on social media.



Hrithik and Saba have been rumoured to be in a relationship since a few weeks. They have been spotted on lunch and dinner dates several times. Saba had also joined Hrithik and his family for lunch at their residence.

Taking to Instagram, Saba shared two pictures of her new photo shoot for which she decked up as Audrey Hepburn, an iconic Hollywood actor.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Saba wrote, "I'v looked at too many vintage magazines. Some more outtakes from the day I tried and failed miserably at channelling the Hepburn!! But hey it was fun anyway."



Many of her fans and friends admired her look. Meanwhile, Pinkie Roshan’s comment on Saba’s pictures was the most highlighted one.

The pictures show Saba striking a pose in a black top and a faux leather skirt.

Pinkie wrote, "This is too cute a pic very close to Hepburn."

Thanking her for her compliment, Saba replied, "@pinkieroshan eeeeee thank you pinkie aunty."

Richa Chadha also commented to the post, "You didn't fail at all. This is the best Hepburn I've seen from Indian shores.”