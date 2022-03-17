Anne Hathaway went 'raw vegan' for her role in 'WeCrashed'

Anne Hathaway discloses how she prepped for her character in 'WeCrashed'

Anne Hathaway revealed she went ‘raw vegan’ as she practiced method acting for her role of Rebekah Neumann in recent miniseries WeCrashed.

During her appearance on the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the comedian asked if she went method to portray the role of the businesswoman, to which Hathaway responded that she couldn’t prep for the character as she usually does because of her kids.

The 39-year-old actor said, “Let me explain. Yeah, I mean, my kids love me, and I'm sure on some level, care about what I do, but also, like, just want their mom.”

“I don’t really go as immersive as I did before I had kids. But I did get very into yoga,” The Witches star added.

She went on to thank her diet teacher who helped her getting ready for the character, adding, “Rebekah is a very passionate vegan. I became a raw vegan. I did that thing — I don’t know if you guys have ever gone vegan."

Hathaway continued, “By the way, it’s great. And we should do as much as we can to eat vegetables for the environment. We all know that at this point, I hope. Thank you.”