Anna Delvey breaks down marriage plans with Kanye West: ‘Maybe for a greencard’

Anna Delvey recently dished over plans for the future and admitted if she’d ever take Kanye West for a husband amid his negatively growing publicity.

The infamous con-woman detailed her experiences within prison spoke of her jail assistant and even dished over whether she’s still willing to marry Kanye West for a green card.

For those unversed, Delvey took to Twitter back in February and admitted she’s open to the idea of marrying Kanye West if she would be promised a green card.

She even incited some laughter when she added that she’s also willing to sign a prenup with the rapper if her aspirations would be realized.

She recalled her previous tweet in an interview with Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper, straight from the Orange County Correctional Facility in Upstate New York.

There the fake German heiress admitted that now her feelings are up in the air because "That's a tricky question."

Only because "He doesn't seem to be getting the best reviews so I don't know" anymore.

During the course of the virtual interview referenced news of her deportation and added, "Hopefully that won't happen," adding how she’s lived the high life in Rikers because "If you have money, you don't really have to do anything."

Especially since many of the girls in the jail "actually think I'm, like, super-rich."