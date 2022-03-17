Priyanka Chopra turns heads in black while over dinner with friends

Priyanka Chopra looked ravishing in black dress in her new candid picture with her friends in Rome.
One of The White Tiger actor business friends, James G Boulter, dropped the photograph on his Instagram featuring the actor along with some of her other friends.
In the caption, James wrote, “Working on something special in Rome with some of my favourite people.”
Priyanka slays in a black outfit with her hair tied in a messy bun as the group points towards the meal in the candid photo.
Reacting to the post, the 39-year-old actor commented with a heart eye emoji.
Earlier, the actor had a night out with Bulgari CEO, Jean-Christophe Babin, who shared a picture on the photo sharing app with PC.
He wrote beside it, “Lovely evening in Roma with long time friend (since 2005!) and Bulgari global ambassador Priyanka Chopra.”
“So good to chat about everything from kids to geopolitics or travelling. Thanks Priyanka for your friendship and contagious enthusiasm and energy! #starsinbvlgari,” he added.
