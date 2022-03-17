Jennifer Lopez takes a break from work to spend quality time with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez, who's busy in filming her upcoming romantic movie in Spain, took a break from work to spend some quality time with her beau.

Affleck and Lopez were spotted getting cozy as they enjoyed a romantic outing in Spain this week.

The lovebirds put on an affectionate display as they were seen relaxing on a park bench in Gran Canaria, Spain.

They looked loved up as they enjoyed each other's company on the outing, where they were also seen holding hands while going for a stroll.



The singer and actress, 52, rocked a pair of matching trousers while she styled her honey blonde locks into a ponytail. She also sported a pair of white trainers, Jennifer completed her look for the day with a matching handbag.

On the other hand, Ben was also looking dashing in a raglan T-shirt with a pair of slim-fitting jeans and white trainers.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's outing comes just days after JLo released a new music video for the ballad version of her track Marry Me with Maluma, featuring an unexpected cameo from the Batman actor as they snuggled in bed together.