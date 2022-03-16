Mom Kim Kardashian is all smiles with her son Saint in goofy video

Kim Kardashian has shared an endearing video of her son Saint playing with Instagram filters and it’s too adorable to handle.

Amid Kanye West's posts about not wanting his daughter North West to be using TikTok, the SKIMS founder took to Instagram to share a goofy video in the stories that showed her along with her son Saint West as they tried on goofy face filters.

The mother-son duo was seen posing along with the blue eye filter, leaving fans in awe.

In the video, The 41-year-old beauty mogul and Saint were seen adorably posing as the latter cheerily tried on the eye filter. As the duo continued to shoot the playful video, Kim gave her son a sweet kiss at one point.

There appeared to be loud music playing in the background, and Saint seemed to be accompanied by his friends.

As Saint excitedly watched himself with the blue eye filter, Kim was seen asking him "Do you like those blue eyes?" While Saint didn't respond to her question, he was cutely seen attempting to take off the eye filter pulling his eyelids. He later also posted in the video with green eyes after the filter changed the colour.

Kim's latest video with her son comes amid her ongoing dispute with Kanye West who has been claiming that the SKIMS founder has been making "last minute" changes to their kids' schedules and keeping them from attending his