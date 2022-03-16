BTS Jungkook speaks fears after Instagram account dubbed ‘unavailable’: ‘New change’

BTS Jungkook’s newest move to change his Instagram account name has caused ARMYs around the world to panic.

From concerns to nostalgia, Twitter began flooding with images of many joking that not even Instagram itself has gotten used to the changed name.

Shortly thereafter, many began sobbing over the revelation and one even wrote, “#Jungkook changed his Instagram name. He is no longer User Alphabet. #abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz I don’t know why but that makes me sad.”

Others also followed with their own mini-wake for the username and added, "Rip the most iconic username Please we need it back. "



Check them out Below:



