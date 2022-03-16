Sir Steve McQueen receives knighthood from Princess Anne

Queen Elizabeth’s daughter Princess Anne bestowed knighthood upon Oscar-winning British director Steve McQueen for his services to art and film at Windsor Castle.



The Buckingham Palace shared an adorable photo from the ceremony on its official Twitter and Instagram handles.

It was posted with caption, “The Oscar, @BAFTA and Golden Globe winning director today received his Knighthood from The Princess Royal during an Investiture Ceremony at Windsor Castle.”

Queen Elizabeth also congratulated Steve McQueen for the honour.

The palace shared the Queen's message as saying “Congratulations Sir Steve McQueen!.”

Now, the film director will be known in Britain as Sir Steve McQueen.

McQueen has won an Academy Award, BAFTA and Golden Globe for his film “12 Years a Slave.”