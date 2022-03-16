Zoe Saldana, thousands others react as Chris Pratt praises Jennifer Lopez

Chris Pratt's admired the beauty of Jennifer Lopez after he found out that singer is his "celebrity twin".
The actor tagged the singer in the caption after using Instagram's "Who's your celebrity twin" feature.
When actor is seen smiling after finding that the "On The Floor" singer is her celebrity twin.
"I have never felt more beautiful," he wrote.
Actress Zoe Saldana and many other people reacted to Chris Pratt's Instagram post in the comments section.
More than half a million people liked his post praising Jennifer Lopez.
