'Prince Harry's Invictus Games video is a candid look into his true personality'

Prince Harry's recent video left many scratching their heads, but according to a body language expert, this is the "real Harry".



The Duke of Sussex released a comedy promo video for this year’s Invictus Games. In the clip, which seems to have been recorded in his and Meghan's Montecito mansion, he tries to learn Dutch.

Celebrity psychic and body language expert Inbaal Honigman told Express UK about Harry’s appearance and compared it to his last Invictus Games video from 2020.

"Prince Harry's first Invictus Games video is a candid look into his true personality,” Inbaal opined.

“Sincere and unedited, he talks straight to the camera, full of apologies for having to announce that the games will not take place, right as countries were starting to lock down, one after the other.

“He is not trying to hide any emotion - nor would he succeed. His body language is honest and relatable.

“When he says how sorry he is, he's looking down - and seems genuinely disappointed. When he talks about his hopes for the next games, he's looking up, clearly thinking about better days, and cheering himself up.

“Most people look down to deal with sadness, and look upwards with happiness and Harry is no different. He laughs at his own joke, which is so spontaneous and endearing - and nigh on impossible to fake.”

Last year, in television interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, revealed how she and Prince Harry were "happy" living in California.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who left the royal family and moved to the US in 2020, are fully enjoying their new life without their royal relatives in California.