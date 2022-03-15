Shah Rukh Khan to launch OTT platform SRK plus, confirms Salman Khan

Shah Rukh Khan will be stepping into the world of OTT with a platform of his own as he hinted the news on his social media, which was then confirmed by Salman Khan.
The King of Bollywood dropped a poster of himself on Twitter with ‘SRK +’ logo which appears to be of his upcoming venture with ‘coming soon’ written on it.
He captioned it, “Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein (Something is going to happen in the world of OTT)”
However, his suspense was spoiled by fellow actor Salman as he retweeted the Raees actor’s post and congratulated him on his new venture.
“Aaj ki party teri taraf se (Today's party is from you),” the Radhe actor wrote.
He congratulated the King of Romance, adding, “Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+”
Senior royals, including Prince William and his father Prince Charles, shared a rare moment of familial love
BTS announced live viewing of Permission To Dance On Stage - Seoul in cinemas
Prince Harry is proving to be ‘destructive’ to the British royal family, according to a royal commentator
Princess Charlene of Monaco hasn’t just struggled with her health in recent days
Kanye West shared screenshot of Consequence extending his support to 'Donda 2' rapper
Queen Elizabeth will skip major public event after her diary revealed that she has been increasingly ‘frail’