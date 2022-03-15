Shah Rukh Khan to launch OTT platform SRK plus, confirms Salman Khan

Shah Rukh Khan to launch his OTT platform SRK plus, confirms Salman Khan

Shah Rukh Khan will be stepping into the world of OTT with a platform of his own as he hinted the news on his social media, which was then confirmed by Salman Khan.

The King of Bollywood dropped a poster of himself on Twitter with ‘SRK +’ logo which appears to be of his upcoming venture with ‘coming soon’ written on it.

He captioned it, “Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein (Something is going to happen in the world of OTT)”

However, his suspense was spoiled by fellow actor Salman as he retweeted the Raees actor’s post and congratulated him on his new venture.

“Aaj ki party teri taraf se (Today's party is from you),” the Radhe actor wrote.

He congratulated the King of Romance, adding, “Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+”



