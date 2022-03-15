Elon Musk, Grimes 'off the chart' relationship future predicted by astrologer

Elon Musk and Grimes are highly compatible, says astrologer Kyle Thomas.

In his column for the New York Post, Thomas reveals that Grimes is a head strong woman who love to set her own ideals- a quality greately adored by Musk.

"We can see that this is a woman who is heavily dominated by earth elemental energy, followed by water. She’s deeply focused on creating long-lasting results and is inherently very strong-willed and stubborn. This works to her advantage in getting what she wants, but also shows that when she sets her mind upon something, she’s all in," says the columnist.

He adds: "She has a knee-jerk reaction to established authority and is drawn to the vision of creating her own structures for herself, her family and society."

Speaking about the couple's fire chemistry, Thomas goes on to reveals their joint desire for a 'new world.'

"This is a clear reason she and Musk click so well — they’re both visionary in how they wish to create a new world and not be bound by previous ideologies or traditions," he says.

"I totally see the attraction between Musk and Grimes 100%. My compatibility rating for them is 8.5 out of 10. Their romantic and mental synergy is off the charts. They have so much that aligns between them in financial and domestic affinity, as well as strong indicators that this was always meant to be a lifelong connection," he adds before predicting that their romance might not last forever.

"However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that they’ll actually be romantic partners forever, especially because there are some very intense astrological aspects in their birth charts that signal a lack of support when it comes to the pursuit of their own personal goals and professional lifestyle. Because there’s not as much of a synergy around career support, this ultimately reveals that their separation is out of respect for distance in this regard," adds Thomas.

"However, the connection between them likely feels overwhelmingly magnetic, which is why they cannot quit one another," concludes the astrologer.