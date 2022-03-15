 
Tuesday March 15, 2022
‘Not essential religious practice’: Indian court upholds ban on Hijab

Wearing Hijab is not an essential religious practice, the Karnataka High Court ruled today

By Web Desk
March 15, 2022
Hijab wearing girls arguing with a police officer in India. -NDTV
In a serious blow to the Muslims’ fight to practice their religion freely, an Indian court has upheld the ban on Hijab, stating that it is not an essential religious practice in Islam.

More to follow…